Advertisement

Gatesville: Nursing home allows visitors to reunite with residents

With the COVID-19 vaccine becoming more available, a number of nursing homes including Hillside...
With the COVID-19 vaccine becoming more available, a number of nursing homes including Hillside Medical Lodge in Gatesville are allowing visitations in person again.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - With the COVID-19 vaccine becoming more available, a number of nursing homes including Hillside Medical Lodge in Gatesville are allowing visitations in person again.

Robin Tenboer’s mother and stepfather are residents at Hillside. She says when the pandemic first hit Central Texas, not being able to be in the same room with them was incredibly challenging.

“There’s been a few times in this past year that we thought we were going to lose our mom,” she said.

“She does have dementia issues and she’s mostly blind. So, she does a lot through touch. That’s how she communicated, she’d reach out and hold your hand and pet your arm when she saw us. With my dad, he has bad hearing. So, seeing him through the glass, he’d get frustrated and it would make him upset. It was really hard because he couldn’t communicate with us.”

One year later, with staff and residents vaccinated, Hillside is now allowing visitors. According management, face masks will still be required. While there are no limitations for regular visits, they do recommend 3-4 people in one room at a time.

For staff members like Michael Beasley, they’re happy to give their patients what they truly need most.

“We’re super excited to have more visitors and see our residents actually living more of a life instead of being quarantined in-house and visiting just with staff,” he said.

“Getting more interaction is what they really need.”

Hillside in Gatesville isn’t the only one allowing visitors. The Rosewood Retirement Community in Killeen is available for visitation as long as those visitors test negative for COVID. In McLennan County, Crestview Healthcare is allowing caregivers to visit, but only one at a time for 30 minutes.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas man stabbed a restaurant manager multiple times after refusing to wear a mask.
Man stabs restaurant manager after refusing to wear a mask
Southerns is a live music venue that operates at Post Oak Mall in College Station, Texas.
Former local bar owner charged with fraud in federal PPP fund case
Clare McDonald (right), now the dealership’s vice president, will succeed her father as...
Management of 85-year-old local Ford dealership passes to another generation
Ashley and Mark Alexander founded Parker’s Purpose Foundation to help donate cradles to other...
Gift to local hospital from couple who lost infant daughter is ‘going to bless a lot of families’
Waco firefighters freed a victim from a vehicle Friday afternoon.
Firefighters free victim from overturned vehicle in busy local intersection

Latest News

In an effort to improve law enforcement officers’ interactions during mental health calls, the...
Temple police training for mental health calls
Waco Cha
AAPI Discrimination Awareness
In an effort to improve law enforcement officers’ interactions during mental health calls, the...
Temple police training for mental health calls
Waco Cha
Asian American business owner concerned about rise in discrimination, pushing for awareness
Prized guitar stolen from Central Texas family
Prized guitar with sentimental value stolen from local family