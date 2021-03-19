Killeen: Chamber creates welcome videos for new residents

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Moving to a new place can be difficult, especially when you don’t know anything about your new home. The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is hoping to make the transition easier for soldiers coming to Central Texas with a series of videos.

The chamber worked together with community groups and organizations to create videos about what soldiers may need to know before moving to the area.

There are currently four videos. They cover Killeen ISD, the rental and real estate market, and how to buy a car in the area. Peter Beronio, sector chair of military relations for the chamber, said having information about a place before you move can make you feel more comfortable.

He adds they want soldiers and their families to have all the resources available.

“One of the things that we have heard over the years, in so many different ways, was people were coming here and they just didn’t know about all of the resources,” Beronio said.

The chamber is working on other ways to continue the video series. Lenna Barr, vice president of finance and administration, said they are working with Central Texas A&M University and Central Texas College on a video about the Warrior Corps program.

Barr said they want soldiers to know the answers to everything from where to get a haircut to good after-school programs in the area.

“Little things that we take for granted when you have a network to support you, and we want to provide that to soldiers moving to the area,” Barr said.

The videos can be found on the chamber of commerce website.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.