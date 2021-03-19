New COVID-19 cases reported in only 3 Central Texas counties

(KWTX) - New COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in only three Central Texas counties, another sign the virus is loosening its hold on the region, but health officials are warning of a possible spike resulting from a combination of spring break travel and Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that rescinded the statewide mask mandate and lifted most occupancy restrictions took effect at one minute after midnight on March 10.

The total number of confirmed cases in Central Texas since the start of the pandemic rose to 74,901 Friday, a net increase of 38 as the counts in some area counties were corrected downward.

But six more area residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

As many as 1,589 Central Texas residents diagnosed with the COVID-19 have died, but according DSHS data, the regional death toll Wednesday was 1,563 including 390 Bell County residents, 16 fewer than the local count of 406; 33 Bosque County residents; 82 Coryell County residents; 29 Falls County residents; 48 Freestone County residents; 26 Hamilton County residents; 104 Hill County residents; 32 Lampasas County residents; 41 Leon County residents; 68 Limestone County residents; 452 McLennan County residents, seven more than the local count of 445; 44 Milam County residents; 20 Mills County residents; 132 Navarro County residents, 10 fewer than the local count of 142; 39 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll rose by 158 Friday to 46,235.

DSHS reported 2,678 additional confirmed cases Friday, 2,552 of them new, increasing the total to 2,362,234.

Of the total, 107,597 cases were active Friday, 2,582,329 patients have recovered, and 3,752 were hospitalized, about 90 fewer than on Thursday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 51 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Friday, accounting for about 6% all hospitalizations and filling about 5% of available beds.

At least 30 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 7% of all hospitalizations and filling about 5% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity Friday was 6.29%, down from 6.47% on Thursday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

VACCINATIONS

The number of first doses administered in Texas rose to more than 6 million Friday while the total number of first doses administered in Central Texas neared 150,000.

As of Friday, 146,775 or 19.7% of the residents 16 or older in the 16 counties KWTX is tracking have received a first dose while 79,707 or 10.7% are fully vaccinated.

In the past week, about 24,000 more Central Texans received first doses and about 10,500 more were fully vaccinated.

Statewide, 6,006,975 or 24.4% of residents 16 and older have received a first dose and 3,036,482 or 12.4% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

In the past week about a million more residents received first doses and another 300,000 were fully vaccinated.

Data Friday from the state vaccination dashboard showed in Bell County, 45,574 residents, or 16.7% of those 16 and older, about 7,000 more than on March 12, have received the first dose, and 25,604 or 9.4% of those 16 and older, about 3,000 more than on March 12, are fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, 44,649 residents, or 22.2% of those 16 and older, about 7,500 more than on March 12, have received one dose and 25,329, or 12.6% of those 16 and older are fully vaccinated, about 5,000 more than on March 12.

In Bosque County, 28% of those 16 and older have received one dose and 13% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County 12.8% have received one and 7.4% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County, 20% have received one and 12% are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, 16.3% have received one dose and 7% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 33% have received one dose and 16.8% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, 24.4% have received one dose and 12% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 17% have received one dose and 8.7% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 18% have received one dose and 7% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 18.4% have received one dose and 8% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County 22% have received one dose and 11.4% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 30% have received one dose and 15% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County 28.8% have received one dose and 16.5% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 22.3% have received one and 10.5% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, 16.5% have received one dose and 4.6% are fully vaccinated.

About 900,000 first doses of vaccine are due to be shipped to providers in the state next week and the Department of State Health Services is allocating 685,470 of the doses to hub providers including the Bell County Public Health District, which is due to receive 7,020 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, which is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin, which is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco, which is due to receive 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District, which is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District, which is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

Another 230,000 initial doses are scheduled to be delivered to pharmacies and federally qualified health centers including Fresenius Killeen Kidney Center, which is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Brookshires Pharmacy No. 69 in Salado, which is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Ascension Medical Group Texas in Temple, which is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Baylor Scott & White, which is due to receive 1, 170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Canyon Creek Behavioral Health in Temple, which is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; DSHS Region 7 headquarters in Temple, which is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, Clifton Medical Clinic in Clifton, which is due to receive 500 doses of Moderna vaccine; the

Family Medical Clinic in Spearman, which is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Advent Health Rollins Brook Hospital in Lampasas, which is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine; Lampasas Drug Co. in Lampasas, which is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine; the Milam County Health Dept. in Cameron, which is due to receive 500 doses of Moderna vaccine and Family Practice Clinic Of Mills County in Goldthwaite, which is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

The Hilltop and Hughes state prison units in Gatesville and the Boyd unit in Teague are each scheduled to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

The state is also ordering 674,580 doses intended as the second dose for residents first vaccinated a few weeks ago,

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District Friday reported the death of another resident diagnosed with the virus, a Killeen man in his 60s, raising the county’s death toll to 406, according to local data.

The health district also reported 38 additional cases of the virus, raising the county’s total to 21,154.

Of the total, 284 cases were active Friday and 20,464 residents have recovered.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 21,222 cases, an increase of 22, and 390 deaths, an increase of two.

Nolanville residents eligible for the vaccine may make appointments for future vaccination clinics by calling (254) 368-9689.

COVID-19 testing continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays throughout March at Bell County Fire & Rescue at 84 North Main St. in Nolanville.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Friday showed five active cases and a total of 339 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Friday showed no active cases and a total of 40 since March 2020, 29 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed three cases involving students and six cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,606 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 781 involving students and 825 involving staff. The district is on spring break this week.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Friday. The district is on spring break this week.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed five cases across five campuses. The district is also on spring break this week.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 34 additional cases of the virus Friday, raising the county’s total to 25,747.

Of the total, 211 cases were active Friday, 25,091 residents have recovered, and 29 were hospitalized, five of them on ventilators.

The county’s death toll remained unchanged at 445.

State data showed 452 deaths.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon on March 25 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 92 active cases Friday, 81 involving students, three involving faculty members and eight involving staff members. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,518 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 51 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff. The university is planning for what President Dr. Linda Livingstone called “a return to ‘normal’ campus operations beginning in August,” in a message to students, faculty and staff Thursday. “While the fall schedule of classes continues to be built, our class offerings will look more like fall 2019 than fall 2020,” she said.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Friday showed two active cases and a cumulative total of 346 cases, 266 involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Friday showed three active cases across two campuses and 268 cases involving students, 282 involving staff and 17 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed four cases across two campuses.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Friday showed one student case at Lorena Primary and two cases at Lorena High School, one involving a student.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed one case at Mart High School.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed one case at Isbill Junior High Friday.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,700 confirmed and 247 probable cases Friday.

State data showed 6,733 patients have recovered.

An 82nd resident diagnosed with the virus has died, state data showed.

The Copperas Cove Municipal Court lobby is now open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Staff members remain accessible by phone and email. Questions or concerns may be directed to Nicola James, Court Administrator, at njames@copperascovetx.gov or (254) 547-5030.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed 17 active cases across six campuses. The district is on spring break this week.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed no active cases.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported five cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit; five cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit where 22 inmates were isolated; one case involving an inmate and 13 cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit where 45 inmates were isolated and two were restricted; one case involving an inmate and four cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit where two inmates were medically restricted and one was isolated; 23 cases involving inmates and six involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 174 inmates were restricted and 23 were isolated, and three cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,850 confirmed and 182 probable cases Friday.

State data showed 1,982 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 29 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported one case involving an inmate and one an employee at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 61 inmates were medically restricted and one was isolated, and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,089 confirmed and 580 probable cases Friday.

At least 2,570 patients have recovered and 68 have died, state data showed.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,401 confirmed and 2,222 probable cases Friday.

Of the total, 5,440 patients have recovered.

State data showed 132, deaths.

Local data showed 142 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,324 confirmed and 294 probable cases of the virus Friday. Of the total, 1,559 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,055 confirmed and 732 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 1,712 patients have recovered and 48 have died according to state data.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported eight cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 702 confirmed and 50 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 719 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Friday had 3,685 confirmed cases, an increase of one, and 672 probable cases. At least 4,202 patients have recovered and 104 have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Friday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard showed one case involving an employee at Hillsboro Elementary and one involving an employee and one involving a student at Hillsboro Intermediate.

Lampasas County had 1,761 confirmed and 327 probable cases Friday. At least 2,019 patients have recovered, and 32 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,235 confirmed and 337 probable cases Friday. At least 1,501 patients have recovered, and 41 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,360 confirmed and 1,041 probable cases Friday. At least 2,380 patients have recovered and 44 have died, according to state data.

Mills County had 590 confirmed and 59 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 609 patients have recovered and 20 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,636 confirmed cases Friday and 406 probable cases. At least 1,971 patients have recovered and 39 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 545 confirmed cases Friday and 254 probable cases. At least 780 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported one case involving an inmate and three cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where two inmates were medically restricted, and one was isolated.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.