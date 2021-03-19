Quiet and gorgeous weekend before some rainy weather next week

The first day of Spring is Saturday and the first weekend of Spring will be a doozy! We’re expecting plentiful sunshine and seasonable temperatures, but we’re also expecting a bit lower wind speeds too! Winds will be a bit on the gusty side today. North winds are expected to be between 10 to 20 MPH during the midday and the afternoon. The continued north winds should keep temperatures cool. We’ll only be in the mid-to-upper 50s by lunch time before late-day highs settle in the mid 60s. North winds going calm tonight will bring us another chill Saturday morning. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s will warm into the mid-to-upper 60s Saturday. Low 40s are back Sunday morning but south winds between 10 and 15 MPH gusting between 20 and 25 MPH will give Sunday’s highs a bit of a boost into the low 70s.

We’ll have a few opportunities for showers and storms next week but the potential for severe weather next week is thankfully staying very low. The highest rain chances arrive on Monday. Morning temperatures are expected to start out in the 50s. Highs will still be able to reach the low 70s despite mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances Monday will start to increase in the late afternoon and evening as a weak front traverses the area. We’ll potentially have some isolated heavy rain and some thunderstorms, but there won’t be enough moisture in the atmosphere for any appreciable severe weather chances. Could there be a strong storm with gusty winds and some small hail? Sure, but the chances are very low.

There’s a fair amount of uncertainty regarding the rain chances for the middle of next week behind Monday’s storm. The second storm system next week is expected to arrive Wednesday but could arrive as late as Thursday. There’s a small chance the 2nd system arrives Tuesday night, but those chances aren’t terribly high. We’re expecting partly cloudy skies next Tuesday with a 30% chance of a shower. Highs will still be able to reach the upper 60s and low 70s. Storm system number 2 arriving on Wednesday means we’d have numerous showers and non-severe storms and temperatures may be cool in the 50s and 60s for most of the day. If the system arrives Wednesday night, highs will be able to reach the low 70s before rain chances pick up into Thursday morning before clearing out. If the system arrives Thursday, which doesn’t look too likely right now, we’ll be a bit more concerned about the possibility of strong storms.

