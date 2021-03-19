Advertisement

Texas jail employees on leave following in-custody death of marijuana possession suspect

Marvin D. Scott III of Frisco died while in custody at the Collin County Detention Facility.
Marvin D. Scott III of Frisco died while in custody at the Collin County Detention Facility.
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Collin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an in-custody death over the weekend at the jail.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 14, 26-year-old Marvin D. Scott III of Frisco died while in custody at the Collin County Detention Facility.

Allen Police officers arrested Scott earlier that day for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and took him to the county jail.

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner referred the matter to the Texas Rangers, who are investigating Scott’s death.

“As a matter of policy, the Sheriff placed seven detention employees on administrative leave and ordered an internal administrative investigation,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

