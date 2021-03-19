Two teenagers indicted in shooting that left Central Texas boy, 16, dead

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – A Bell County grand jury has handed up murder indictments against two teenagers stemming from a shooting in August 2020 that left a 16-year-old Belton boy dead.

Robert Garnett, 17, and Timothy Joseph Grouss, who turned 17 last week, are charged in the death of Fernando Martinez, 16, of Belton, who was shot at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 27, 2020, near the Lions Park basketball court in the 500 block of Smith Street.

Martinez was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in critical condition and later died.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Garnett told investigators he and another teenager went to the park to sell a firearm to Martinez.

“At the exchange, the suspect stated that the victim took possession of the firearm and did run away without paying,” the affidavit says.

“The suspect stated that the other individual with him began firing his firearm toward the victim and that the suspect also fired one shot,” the affidavit says.

Robert Garnett. (Jail photo)

Garnett, who was booked into the Bell County Jail on March 1, remains in custody in lieu of $1 million bond.

Grouss, was 16 when he was arrested and was placed in juvenile custody, has been certified for trial as an adult.

His name did not appear on the jail’s online roster Friday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.