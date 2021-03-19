6 Texas men accused of soliciting sex from detectives posing as minors online

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A joint undercover human trafficking operation resulted in six arrests in Tarrant County.

Undercover detectives from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Arlington Police Department teamed up in a joint human trafficking operation to target child predators last week.

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, detectives utilized personal advertisements, covert social media and communication platforms to communicate with potential suspects looking to have sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of seventeen.

During the operation, after soliciting sex from undercover detectives posing as minors, six suspects traveled to an agreed location to meet them.

“We will continue to support our regional, state and federal partners to deter this type of criminal activity that preys on society’s most vulnerable victims, our children and teens,” said Arlington Police Chief Al Jones.

“Protecting our children will always be a priority. These predators will always be at the top of our list when taking criminals off the streets,” said Sheriff Bill Waybourn.

Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting. All rights reserved.