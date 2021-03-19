Advertisement

6 Texas men accused of soliciting sex from detectives posing as minors online

Human trafficking suspects
Human trafficking suspects((Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office))
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A joint undercover human trafficking operation resulted in six arrests in Tarrant County.

Undercover detectives from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Arlington Police Department teamed up in a joint human trafficking operation to target child predators last week.

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, detectives utilized personal advertisements, covert social media and communication platforms to communicate with potential suspects looking to have sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of seventeen.

During the operation, after soliciting sex from undercover detectives posing as minors, six suspects traveled to an agreed location to meet them.

“We will continue to support our regional, state and federal partners to deter this type of criminal activity that preys on society’s most vulnerable victims, our children and teens,” said Arlington Police Chief Al Jones.

“Protecting our children will always be a priority. These predators will always be at the top of our list when taking criminals off the streets,” said Sheriff Bill Waybourn.

Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas man stabbed a restaurant manager multiple times after refusing to wear a mask.
Man stabs restaurant manager after refusing to wear a mask
Southerns is a live music venue that operates at Post Oak Mall in College Station, Texas.
Former local bar owner charged with fraud in federal PPP fund case
Clare McDonald (right), now the dealership’s vice president, will succeed her father as...
Management of 85-year-old local Ford dealership passes to another generation
Ashley and Mark Alexander founded Parker’s Purpose Foundation to help donate cradles to other...
Gift to local hospital from couple who lost infant daughter is ‘going to bless a lot of families’
Waco firefighters freed a victim from a vehicle Friday afternoon.
Firefighters free victim from overturned vehicle in busy local intersection

Latest News

In an effort to improve law enforcement officers’ interactions during mental health calls, the...
Temple police training for mental health calls
Waco Cha
AAPI Discrimination Awareness
In an effort to improve law enforcement officers’ interactions during mental health calls, the...
Temple police training for mental health calls
Waco Cha
Asian American business owner concerned about rise in discrimination, pushing for awareness
Prized guitar stolen from Central Texas family
Prized guitar with sentimental value stolen from local family