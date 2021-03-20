A Nice End To The Weekend with Storms For The Work Week

It’ll be a nice evening with temperatures dipping to the mid 50′s after sunset. Clear skies will bring morning lows into the low 40′s to start your Sunday, but sunny skies will dominate again and allow for temperatures to warm up quickly. We’ll hit the mid 60′s at lunchtime, with highs in the low 70′s during the afternoon. Another nice evening is expected too before going into the work week. Speaking of the work week, we’ll be getting the other side of Spring weather…….storms!

We’ll have our first round of storms Monday night when a mid-level low passes over the area. This will allow for storms to form Monday and evening and last through the overnight. By sunrise Tuesday, the storms will be gone and then we’ll get the sunshine back for the afternoon. Highs will be back in the mid 70′s Tuesday afternoon. Another mid-level low moves by the state on Wednesday, and this one will have the chance of bringing us some strong storms across the area. Some rain lingers Thursday morning, with dry weather returning for next weekend.

