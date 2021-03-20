Asian American business owner concerned about rise in discrimination, pushing for awareness

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There are heightened concerns as violence and discriminatory acts toward the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders community happen nationally.

The owner of Waco Cha, a bubble tea shop in town, says the trend seen across the county is unsettling, and seeing six members of the Asian American community killed earlier in the week in Atlanta is extremely difficult.

“With the increase of anti-Asian hate crimes and racism here in America, we’ve definitely been concerned personally, also for our friends, family and also as small business owners,” Jaja Chen, Co-Owner of Waco Cha, said.

She has even faced challenges in Waco and says raising awareness of discrimination toward the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders community is long overdue.

“When we first started Waco Cha at the farmers market, we had individuals come up to us and tell us that we are not Texan, tell us to go back to our country,” Chen said.

“I think it’s definitely concerning hearing those kind of comments. I think almost every Asian American can identify with that feeling of not belonging.”

Chen says there is something our community can do. Continue to strive to be inclusive and show support for small businesses.

“More and more, Asian Americans like myself and others are starting to realize the importance of getting involved in our community, moving into leadership positions, becoming small business owners, and the reason for that is to recognize just because our family, our parents were immigrants doesn’t mean that we are not American, doesn’t mean that we don’t belong,” Chen said.

“For leaders, I would hope they would continue to have that courage to speak up against racism of any kind.”

This week, Waco Cha has been donating a portion of their profits to the “Hate is a Virus” campaign, a non-profit seeking to provide funds to Asian American Pacific Island or AAPI nonprofits and small businesses throughout the United States.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.