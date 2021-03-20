Central Texas lawmaker pushes for changes to parole eligibility for juvenile lifers

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Killeen, has co-authored the so-called Second Look Bill, a chance for some who committed crimes as teenagers, but were tried as adults, to be considered for parole sooner.

It would require the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles to give certain youth offenders convicted of certain capital or first-degree felony crimes a second look for parole at 20 years, instead of 30 or 40 years.

The board could decide to grant parole or hold off.

The bill also would require the board to consider the growth, maturity and personal background of youth offenders when making its decisions.

“A youngster could go in, and it would be 40 years before they’re eligible for parole, but had that crime been committed by an adult at that time, their parole opportunities would come up much sooner,” Buckley told KWTX.

Jason Robinson is someone who would be eligible for parole consideration by the board if the bill passed this session.

He robbed a Killeen pawn shop in 1994 when he was 16.

One of his friends stabbed and killed a clerk there, and Jason was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility in 40 years.

He has currently been behind bars for 26 years.

“Out of that 26 years, he’s gotten his GED; he’s gotten two degrees; he’s gotten a paralegal degree as well as now he’s training as an HVAC technician,” Larry Robinson, Jason’s father, told KWTX.

“After 20 years, do you think a child really wants to go back to that life in prison?” Robinson said.

Jasmine Bond, deputy counsel at the Epicenter Initiative, a nonprofit dedicated to helping “youth serving extreme sentences in the adult prison system” said that, over the past decades, there has been a shift in how experts think about juveniles in the justice system.

“There was sort of more of a misunderstanding about children who commit crimes at a young age is an indication of them doing it for the rest of their lives, and actually it’s something we know the opposite of that now,” Bond said.

Chris Self, director of the Juvenile Lifers Program at the Thurgood Marshall School of Law, said this bill would keep the state’s parole review system in “lockstep” with previous rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court has announced that meaningful opportunity for release based on demonstrated maturity and rehabilitation is what our young folks should be guaranteed,” Self told KWTX.

The Second Look Bill has been filed during the last three legislative sessions.

This session is the first that it has passed out of a House committee.

It could soon be scheduled for debate in front of the full House.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.