Copperas Cove: Local camp hosts Spring Break Luau

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - In an effort to help families that weren’t able to make it out to the beach this Spring Break, Camp Caylor in Copperas Cove hosted a Spring Break Luau Saturday.

The event offered families a restaurant, live music, games and plenty of space for relaxing. Organizers Shannon & Jonathan Caylor say while some people were afraid of traveling because of the pandemic, they were happy to provide a distanced but relaxed environment to enjoy.

“The great thing about the camp is that we have so much area around here,” he said.

“People can socially distance and feel comfortable coming out and having a good time. They can bring their family and feel comfortable about having space.”

The camp will be open for the remainder of the weekend.

