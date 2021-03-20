Great Weekend Weather To Kickoff Spring with Storms Next Week

Great weather will be seen this weekend with abundant sunshine and warm, spring-like highs! Highs hit the upper 60′s to around 70° today with highs in the low 70′s for most of us on Sunday. Both days we’ll get to enjoy nice sunrises and sunsets, so be on the lookout. Our next storm system arrives on Monday, and we’ll see an increase in cloud cover throughout the day. A few spotty showers will be possible midday, but the system doesn’t arrive until the evening. A weak front will move through and fire of some storms, some of which will be able to produce some strong wind gusts. However, our severe threat looks low Monday night.

Some of the storms will linger into the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, but after sunrise we’re looking at some nice weather for Tuesday with sunny skies and highs in the low 70′s. A cold front arrives Wednesday to bring another round of storms, and this will bring highs back into the upper 60′s for many of us. Those storms will linger for Thursday as well, with drier weather coming back next weekend, along with highs in the mid 70′s.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.