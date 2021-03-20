Advertisement

Great Weekend Weather To Kickoff Spring with Storms Next Week

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Great weather will be seen this weekend with abundant sunshine and warm, spring-like highs!  Highs hit the upper 60′s to around 70° today with highs in the low 70′s for most of us on Sunday.  Both days we’ll get to enjoy nice sunrises and sunsets, so be on the lookout.  Our next storm system arrives on Monday, and we’ll see an increase in cloud cover throughout the day.  A few spotty showers will be possible midday, but the system doesn’t arrive until the evening.  A weak front will move through and fire of some storms, some of which will be able to produce some strong wind gusts.  However, our severe threat looks low Monday night.

Some of the storms will linger into the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, but after sunrise we’re looking at some nice weather for Tuesday with sunny skies and highs in the low 70′s.  A cold front arrives Wednesday to bring another round of storms, and this will bring highs back into the upper 60′s for many of us.  Those storms will linger for Thursday as well, with drier weather coming back next weekend, along with highs in the mid 70′s.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas man stabbed a restaurant manager multiple times after refusing to wear a mask.
Man stabs restaurant manager after refusing to wear a mask
Southerns is a live music venue that operates at Post Oak Mall in College Station, Texas.
Former local bar owner charged with fraud in federal PPP fund case
Clare McDonald (right), now the dealership’s vice president, will succeed her father as...
Management of 85-year-old local Ford dealership passes to another generation
Ashley and Mark Alexander founded Parker’s Purpose Foundation to help donate cradles to other...
Gift to local hospital from couple who lost infant daughter is ‘going to bless a lot of families’
Waco firefighters freed a victim from a vehicle Friday afternoon.
Firefighters free victim from overturned vehicle in busy local intersection

Latest News

A Gorgeous Start To Spring with Storm Chances Next Week
Fastcast Image of sunset
First official weekend of Spring 2021 is looking pleasant
Camille's Friday Evening Fastcast
FastCast
Quiet and gorgeous weekend before some rainy weather next week