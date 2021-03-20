Killeen: Local food pantry draws dozens

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Feed America along with the National Military Women Veteran Association of America hosted a drive-thru food pantry in Killeen Saturday.

The drive-thru included free COVID-19 testing, a voter registration table, and of course, more than 600 boxes of food to provide. Organizers like Tara Jones say their biggest goal is to help educate struggling communities about the importance of still testing for COVID-19.

“Although you’ve been vaccinated, you should still be tested for COVID-19 because the ultimate goal is to stop the spread,” she said.

“The sooner we stop the spread, the sooner we can get our country back up and running. As far as the food, there’s a lot of people that are still unemployed, they’re still not working and struggling to make ends meet.”

