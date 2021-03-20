Advertisement

Killeen: Local non-profit helps struggling families vaccinate pets

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many families were unable to afford vaccinating their pets....
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many families were unable to afford vaccinating their pets. To help out, local non-profit Texas Humane Heroes is holding low-cost vaccine clinics.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many families were unable to afford vaccinating their pets. To help out, local non-profit Texas Humane Heroes is holding low-cost vaccine clinics.

“As soon as we found out that there was another clinic going on that we could get our guys vaccinated, we were like ‘absolutely!’”

Charlotte Jones says before she got her dog Ruby and cat Pippin vaccinated Saturday, finding an affordable clinic during the pandemic was a challenge...

“We had to try and find a vet and figure out the vaccinations and when they told us how much it was, we knew there was absolutely no way we could do that,” she said.

Daysi Yeates with Texas Humane Heroes says especially as visits to veterinary clinics dropped off during the pandemic, not vaccinating your pets for the sake of saving money is dangerous.

“They need their yearly vaccinations whether it’s their rabies, heart or tick medicine and we also don’t want the other dogs contracting these diseases,” she said.

“They’re even more important for puppies and kittens because they’re so susceptible to diseases and we want them to be as happy and healthy as they can be.”

Jones says when she heard of the clinic, she immediately came out to get the vaccines.

“The fact that it’s so cheap that you can just come here and get the vaccines, you now don’t have to worry about them getting sick,” she said.

More information on the clinic can be found on the Texas Humane Heroes website.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old Waco...
Missing Waco, Texas, girl found safe
Southerns is a live music venue that operates at Post Oak Mall in College Station, Texas.
Former local bar owner charged with fraud in federal PPP fund case
Clare McDonald (right), now the dealership’s vice president, will succeed her father as...
Management of 85-year-old local Ford dealership passes to another generation
New COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in only three Central Texas counties, another sign the...
New COVID-19 cases reported in only 3 Central Texas counties
The prized guitar was taken from a closet.
‘If you have it, give it back:’ Prized guitar stolen in burglary of local family’s home

Latest News

Police lights
One dead in late night shooting after hotel party
Police say Maricruz Casas was last seen walking early Saturday morning in the area of Texas...
College Station Police looking for missing 18-year-old
The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old Waco...
Missing Waco, Texas, girl found safe
Authorities said the driver of an SUV collided with an 18-wheeler on I-35.
Suspected drunk driver taken into custody after SUV crashes into 18-wheeler on I-35
CPR with Caprock Health System
Safe way to perform CPR during COVID-19