Killeen: Local non-profit helps struggling families vaccinate pets

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many families were unable to afford vaccinating their pets. To help out, local non-profit Texas Humane Heroes is holding low-cost vaccine clinics.

“As soon as we found out that there was another clinic going on that we could get our guys vaccinated, we were like ‘absolutely!’”

Charlotte Jones says before she got her dog Ruby and cat Pippin vaccinated Saturday, finding an affordable clinic during the pandemic was a challenge...

“We had to try and find a vet and figure out the vaccinations and when they told us how much it was, we knew there was absolutely no way we could do that,” she said.

Daysi Yeates with Texas Humane Heroes says especially as visits to veterinary clinics dropped off during the pandemic, not vaccinating your pets for the sake of saving money is dangerous.

“They need their yearly vaccinations whether it’s their rabies, heart or tick medicine and we also don’t want the other dogs contracting these diseases,” she said.

“They’re even more important for puppies and kittens because they’re so susceptible to diseases and we want them to be as happy and healthy as they can be.”

Jones says when she heard of the clinic, she immediately came out to get the vaccines.

“The fact that it’s so cheap that you can just come here and get the vaccines, you now don’t have to worry about them getting sick,” she said.

More information on the clinic can be found on the Texas Humane Heroes website.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.