Shooting at Pryme Bar in Dallas leaves at least one dead, 5 inured

Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Shooting at a Dallas night club in Dallas left at least one person dead in the early hours of Saturday Morning. At least six people were shot after an altercation between two groups of individuals broke out at Pryme Bar on 10333 Technology Boulevard.

Police said they responded to a call at about 1:30 a.m. this morning.

“A member of one of the groups produced a firearm and began shooting inside the club, resulting in the six being injured,” said Warren Mitchell of the Dallas Police in

Police said the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

“The suspect [is] described as a Black male in his early 20′s with dreads and wearing a blue shirt,” said Mitchell. “All six shooting victims were transported to area hospitals where one victim, an adult female, was pronounced deceased.”

Five other victims’ injuries range from stable to critical condition according to officials. Police said the investigation is still ongoing. The suspect was not named.

