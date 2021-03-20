Advertisement

Temple police training for mental health calls

By Alex Gibbs
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - In an effort to improve law enforcement officers’ interactions during mental health calls, the Temple Police Department is ordering officers to participate in extensive training.

Crisis Intervention Deputy Sean Edwards and a number of mental health experts coached and offered guidance for these temple police officers dealing with the mock scenarios.

“We spend all day on scenarios where we put them in calls that they will be in every day,” he said.

“We just want to help with their response.”

The scenarios included a hostage situation, a distressed mental health patient at a public park, and even situations having to do with off-duty officers dealing with stress.

“The biggest thing that I’ve taken away from this class is the resources of where I can send people for help,” said Temple Police Officer Cody Close.

“If they’re not gonna hurt themselves or anyone around them, I can now say hey, here’s the process and here’s how we can get started.”

Close says mental health calls happen more often than not.

Back in January, a similar mental health call resulted in the death of Patrick Warren at the hands of a Killeen police officer.

Moving forward, close says all law enforcement should be prepared for handling mental health calls peacefully.

“Every time we hear of an officer getting involved in something that could’ve been handled maybe not differently, but with a little more training, we’re gonna take that training and apply it anyway that we can,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas man stabbed a restaurant manager multiple times after refusing to wear a mask.
Man stabs restaurant manager after refusing to wear a mask
Southerns is a live music venue that operates at Post Oak Mall in College Station, Texas.
Former local bar owner charged with fraud in federal PPP fund case
Clare McDonald (right), now the dealership’s vice president, will succeed her father as...
Management of 85-year-old local Ford dealership passes to another generation
Ashley and Mark Alexander founded Parker’s Purpose Foundation to help donate cradles to other...
Gift to local hospital from couple who lost infant daughter is ‘going to bless a lot of families’
Waco firefighters freed a victim from a vehicle Friday afternoon.
Firefighters free victim from overturned vehicle in busy local intersection

Latest News

Shooting at a Dallas night club in Dallas left at least one person dead in the early hours of...
Shooting at Pryme Bar in Dallas leaves at least one dead, 5 inured
In an effort to improve law enforcement officers’ interactions during mental health calls, the...
Temple police training for mental health calls
Waco Cha
AAPI Discrimination Awareness
Waco Cha
Asian American business owner concerned about rise in discrimination, pushing for awareness