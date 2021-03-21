Advertisement

Baylor beats Wisconsin, advances to the ‘Sweet Sixteen’

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 21: in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 21: in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament held at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)(C. Morgan Engel | NCAA/Getty Images)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor Bears are headed to the Sweet Sixteen!

Despite trailing Wisconsin in the early minutes, the top-seeded Bears built a 13 point lead by halftime, 42-29.

Baylor would stretch that lead up to 18 early in the second half, but the Badgers came storming back, pulling within 7 with 10 minutes left to play.

Matthew Mayer responded by hitting a three, and then adding two more points to stretch the lead back to 11.

Baylor closed out the game with sound perimeter defense, and beat Wisconsin 76-63.

Matthew Mayer led the team with 17 points. Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler each had 16 points, and MaCio Teague finished with 9.

Baylor will play the winner of Villanova and North Texas in the Sweet Sixteen.

