Baylor beats Wisconsin, advances to the ‘Sweet Sixteen’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor Bears are headed to the Sweet Sixteen!

Despite trailing Wisconsin in the early minutes, the top-seeded Bears built a 13 point lead by halftime, 42-29.

Baylor would stretch that lead up to 18 early in the second half, but the Badgers came storming back, pulling within 7 with 10 minutes left to play.

Matthew Mayer responded by hitting a three, and then adding two more points to stretch the lead back to 11.

Baylor closed out the game with sound perimeter defense, and beat Wisconsin 76-63.

Matthew Mayer led the team with 17 points. Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler each had 16 points, and MaCio Teague finished with 9.

Baylor will play the winner of Villanova and North Texas in the Sweet Sixteen.

