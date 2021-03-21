Advertisement

Lady Bears blowout Jackson State in first round tournament game

Moon Ursin Shooting in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament (Twitter: @BaylorWBB)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Forty minutes of domination.

The Baylor women’s basketball team came out of the locker room on fire, and blew the doors off Jackson State in the first round of the NCAA tournament in San Antonio.

Behind a huge day from Moon Ursin, the Lady Bears led by 27 at the half, and didn’t slow down.

Baylor beat Jackson State 101-52.

Ursin ended with 24 points, while NaLyssa Smith added 18 more.

Second-seeded Baylor will play number-7 Virginia Tech in the second round on Tuesday.

