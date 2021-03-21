Lady Bears blowout Jackson State in first round tournament game

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Forty minutes of domination.

The Baylor women’s basketball team came out of the locker room on fire, and blew the doors off Jackson State in the first round of the NCAA tournament in San Antonio.

Behind a huge day from Moon Ursin, the Lady Bears led by 27 at the half, and didn’t slow down.

Baylor beat Jackson State 101-52.

Ursin ended with 24 points, while NaLyssa Smith added 18 more.

Second-seeded Baylor will play number-7 Virginia Tech in the second round on Tuesday.

