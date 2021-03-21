Advertisement

One dead in late night shooting after hotel party

Police lights
Police lights(.)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one teenager dead and one recovering from a gunshot wound after attending a hotel room party.

At approximately 12:50 a.m., officers with the Killeen Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a blue sedan for a possible impaired driver at the intersection of W.S. Young Drive and Elms Road. 

When the officers approached the vehicle, a person in the drivers seat who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was deceased, suffering from a visible self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

The 17-year-old juvenile man in the car was pronounced deceased at approximately 2:06 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke. 

Cooke ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

While officers were on scene, officers were notified about a gunshot victim at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights. 

The 18-year-old male victim told officers that he was attending a hotel room party with alcohol at the Shilo Inn, when one of the attendees was brandishing a handgun when it discharged, wounding his hand. 

The victim provided a description of the suspect and the handgun and it matched the description of the deceased driver in the vehicle.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the two incidents were related.

Authorities say the investigation to this incident is ongoing and at this time no other information will be released.

