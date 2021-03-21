Safe way to perform CPR during COVID-19

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The American Heart Association has removed the practice of mouth-to-mouth as part of the process for performing CPR.

After a year of reinforcing mask-wearing and social-distancing s part of COVID-19 precautions, health experts like Brandon Miles, a CPR instructor at Temple CPR say people are apprehensive about CPR in the age of COVID-19.

“I bet people are probably more hesitant now than they were before to perform CPR especially without a barrier,” Miles said.

The American Heart Association has said non-medical personnel can still perform hands-only CPR to distressed people. The process comes in 4 steps.

Step 1. Call 911 and get an AED machine.

Step 2. Cover your mouth and the victim’s mouth with a mask or cloth.

“That is hopefully to limit the contaminants in the air and things like that that escape when you are giving CPR,” Miles said.

Step 3. Give chest compressions at a rate of 100 to 120 compressions a minute. This can be done to the tune of the song “Staying Alive” by the Bee Gees.

“Push and push and keep that circulation going until someone else can bring some type of barrier to assist you or take over for you,” Miles said.

Step 4. Use AED machine.

Responding medics will likely bring an AED machine with them but the American Heart Association urges people to learn how to use AED machines and use them if they are available prior to medics arriving.

The Temple CPR hosts a free CPR training class for anyone interested. It happens on the second Wednesday of every month.

