Suspected drunk driver taken into custody after SUV crashes into 18-wheeler on I-35

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - The driver, not yet identified, of an SUV that collided with an 18-wheeler on I-35 was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated (DWI), according to the Salado Fire Department.

The wreck happened at 3:11 a.m. on Interstate 35 North at mile marker 281.

The SUV collided with the rear end of the 18 Wheeler.

Both of the SUV’s occupants survived the wreck without sustaining injuries.

The driver, however, was taken into custody for allegedly driving under the influence.

