Suspected drunk driver taken into custody after SUV crashes into 18-wheeler on I-35

Authorities said the driver of an SUV collided with an 18-wheeler on I-35.
Authorities said the driver of an SUV collided with an 18-wheeler on I-35.(Salado Volunteer Fire Department)
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - The driver, not yet identified, of an SUV that collided with an 18-wheeler on I-35 was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated (DWI), according to the Salado Fire Department.

The wreck happened at 3:11 a.m. on Interstate 35 North at mile marker 281.

The SUV collided with the rear end of the 18 Wheeler.

Both of the SUV’s occupants survived the wreck without sustaining injuries.

The driver, however, was taken into custody for allegedly driving under the influence.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

