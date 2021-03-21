Advertisement

Two Storm Systems This Week But We Get Sunshine Too

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
It’ll be another nice evening with temperatures around 70° until sunset.  After sunset temperatures don’t cool off much, only dipping to the upper 50′s by 10pm.  Clouds build up heading into Monday, keeping morning lows only in the mid 50′s.  Clouds stay with us throughout the day with spotty rain chances, before storms move in during the evening.  The storms stay with us until midnight, and some storms will be capable of producing strong wind gusts.  Everything clears out heading into Tuesday, with gorgeous weather throughout the day and highs in the mid 70′s during the afternoon.

Another storm system moves in Wednesday, and we have a slightly better potential for strong storms with this one.  The storms move through during the afternoon, with a cold front pushing everything out as we head into Thursday.  Thursday afternoon looks good with sunshine and highs in the low 70′s, with highs back into the mid 70′s going into next weekend.  Overnight lows will be warmer overall going through this week, mainly staying in the 50′s.

