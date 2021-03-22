Advertisement

Best friends share special day spreading awareness about Down syndrome

By Julie Hays
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two best friends, both with Down syndrome, celebrated World Down Syndrome Day Sunday by spreading awareness about the condition.

Madi Potts and Krissa Scott are both 15, students at Midway High School, and have been classmates and best friends for more than a decade.

On Sunday they decorated their families’ cars and rode around town to spread awareness about their condition, which is the most commonly occurring genetic chromosomal disorder.

“World Down Syndrome Day is especially important for all of those extra special chromosome kids,” said Krissa’s mom, Kim Scott.

“I just want everybody to know how special they are, and we love them to pieces and it’s their special day that the whole world should celebrate.”

The joyful besties would have been hard to miss.

Their cars were covered in writing aimed at sharing a message as they joined others worldwide advocating for the rights, inclusion, and well-being of those with Down syndrome.

Madi’s mom, Julie, had her car decorated with words that described the girls, such as fearless, fun, loyal, inspiring, and sassy.

The teens waved as they stood out of the sunroof of a vehicle with the words “The Lucky Few” across the front windshield.

Julie said the day is important to show the world the girls are just like everyone else and deserve equal treatment.

“Down Syndrome Day is important to us because it gives us an opportunity to share with the world that Down syndrome kiddos and adults deserve the equal opportunity to have fun and play sports and be included in things that other kids normally get to do,” Julie said.

“The girls just had a fun day today. Every day is pretty much fun for them but today was a little extra special.”

Madi and Krissa also enjoyed ice cream with chocolate syrup and chocolate chip cookies at one of their favorite local restaurants, one that has supported them throughout the years, Bubbas 33.

Both girls started the school year in virtual learning at Midway, but will be finishing the year face-to-face along with their friends.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old Waco...
Missing Waco girl found safe
Police lights
Teen killed, another wounded, during shooting at local hotel party
A 21-year-old man is dead, and another driver is in serious condition in a local hospital after...
Early-morning crash leaves one dead, one in local hospital in serious condition
Larry Lee Harris, 66, of Arizona, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly...
11 National Guardsmen transporting vaccines held at gunpoint in West Texas, suspect arrested
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

Latest News

File Photo: Belton Lake
Brazos River Authority: Toxin present at Belton Lake suspected in recent dog deaths
High school seniors in the class of 2021 have endured a year full of pandemic ups and downs,...
The class of 2021 endured a year like no other
Kwik Kar Lube & Tune in Copperas Cove is providing the oil changes, free of charge, to...
Local shop offers free oil changes to residents vaccinated against COVID-19
Repricing the state's electricity market after last month's storms looks increasingly unlikely.
Repricing the state’s electricity market after the winter storm seems increasingly unlikely
Federal authorities described the Iron Youth as a “self-proclaimed National Socialist and White...
Texas teenager admits paying $1,000 to purchase illegal machine gun