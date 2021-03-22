Best friends share special day spreading awareness about Down syndrome

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two best friends, both with Down syndrome, celebrated World Down Syndrome Day Sunday by spreading awareness about the condition.

Madi Potts and Krissa Scott are both 15, students at Midway High School, and have been classmates and best friends for more than a decade.

On Sunday they decorated their families’ cars and rode around town to spread awareness about their condition, which is the most commonly occurring genetic chromosomal disorder.

“World Down Syndrome Day is especially important for all of those extra special chromosome kids,” said Krissa’s mom, Kim Scott.

“I just want everybody to know how special they are, and we love them to pieces and it’s their special day that the whole world should celebrate.”

The joyful besties would have been hard to miss.

Their cars were covered in writing aimed at sharing a message as they joined others worldwide advocating for the rights, inclusion, and well-being of those with Down syndrome.

Madi’s mom, Julie, had her car decorated with words that described the girls, such as fearless, fun, loyal, inspiring, and sassy.

The teens waved as they stood out of the sunroof of a vehicle with the words “The Lucky Few” across the front windshield.

Julie said the day is important to show the world the girls are just like everyone else and deserve equal treatment.

“Down Syndrome Day is important to us because it gives us an opportunity to share with the world that Down syndrome kiddos and adults deserve the equal opportunity to have fun and play sports and be included in things that other kids normally get to do,” Julie said.

“The girls just had a fun day today. Every day is pretty much fun for them but today was a little extra special.”

Madi and Krissa also enjoyed ice cream with chocolate syrup and chocolate chip cookies at one of their favorite local restaurants, one that has supported them throughout the years, Bubbas 33.

Both girls started the school year in virtual learning at Midway, but will be finishing the year face-to-face along with their friends.

