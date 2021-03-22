Bond set at $500K for Texas man charged in shooting newspaper delivery woman

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The man accused of shooting a Marshall newspaper delivery woman last Friday remains in jail Monday.

Jose Manuel Galvan, 20, of Marshall, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. online judicial records indicate his bond was set at $500,000.

He is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana according to jail records.

At around 5:30 a.m. Mar. 19, a Marshall Police Department patrol lieutenant reported hearing several gunshots north of his location.

Immediately after his report, multiple 911 calls were received in the Marshall Emergency Communications Center from residents in the area of the 500 block of Oak Street stating that they were hearing gunfire in their neighborhood.

The callers stated they could hear a female screaming for help.

The female victim called 911 and stated that she believed she had been shot.

Marshall Police Department patrol officers responded to the scene and secured the location, allowing Marshall Fire Department personnel to treat and transport the victim to the hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting victim was a 34-year old newspaper carrier who was delivering newspapers.

She did not know who shot her or why.

The victim was transported to Longview for surgery.

Information about her condition wasn’t available Monday.

