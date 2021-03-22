Central Texas COVID-19 total rises to more than 75,000

(KWTX) - The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic rose by 195 to 75,096 Monday and 13 more area residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

COVID-19 has claimed as many as 1,600 lives in Central Texas, but according Texas Department of State Health Services data Monday, the regional death toll was 1,576 including 392 Bell County residents, 16 fewer than the local count of 408; 33 Bosque County residents; 83 Coryell County residents; 29 Falls County residents; 48 Freestone County residents; 26 Hamilton County residents; 104 Hill County residents; 32 Lampasas County residents; 41 Leon County residents; 69 Limestone County residents; 457 McLennan County residents, 10 more than the local count of 447; 45 Milam County residents; 21 Mills County residents; 134 Navarro County residents, eight fewer than the local count of 142; 39 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll rose by 75 to 46,478 on Monday, an increase of 243 since last Friday.

DSHS reported 1,728 additional confirmed cases of the virus Monday, 1,516 of them new, raising the statewide total to 2,368,222, an increase of 5,988 since last Friday.

Of the total, 104,994 cases were active Monday, 2,592,759 residents have recovered, and 3,447 were hospitalized, about the same as on Sunday and about 300 fewer than last Friday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 37 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Monday, accounting for about 4% all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

At least 30 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 7% of all hospitalizations and filling about 5% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate Monday was 5.76%, down from 6.29 on Friday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

At the start of the week 153,606 or 20.6% of the residents 16 or older in the 16 counties KWTX is tracking had received a first dose while 82,795 or 11.1% were fully vaccinated.

Statewide 6,345,029 or 25.8% of residents 16 and older had received a first dose and 3,196,293 or 13% of residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

Data Monday from the state vaccination dashboard showed in Bell County, 46,872 residents, or 17.2% of those 16 and older had received the first dose, and 26,360 or 9.7% of those 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, 47,769 residents, or 23.8% of those 16 and older had received one dose and 26,725 or 13.3% of those 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

In Bosque County, 29.6% of those 16 and older have received one dose and 13.4% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County 13.2% have received one and 7.8% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County, 20.5% have received one and 12.5% are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, 17.2% have received one dose and 7.1% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 34.1% have received one dose and 18.1% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, 25.3% have received one dose and 13.3% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 17.6% have received one dose and 9.1% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 18.8% have received one dose and 7.2% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 18.6% have received one dose and 8% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County 25.4% have received one dose and 11.7% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 30.5% have received one dose and 16.7% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County 30.5% have received one dose and 16.7% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 23.6% have received one and 11.3% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, 16.8% have received one dose and 4.9% are fully vaccinated.

About 900,000 first doses of vaccine are due to be shipped to providers in the state next week and the Department of State Health Services is allocating 685,470 of the doses to hub providers including the Bell County Public Health District, which is due to receive 7,020 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, which is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin, which is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco, which is due to receive 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District, which is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District, which is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

Another 230,000 initial doses are scheduled to be delivered to pharmacies and federally qualified health centers including Fresenius Killeen Kidney Center, which is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Brookshires Pharmacy No. 69 in Salado, which is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Ascension Medical Group Texas in Temple, which is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Baylor Scott & White, which is due to receive 1, 170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Canyon Creek Behavioral Health in Temple, which is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; DSHS Region 7 headquarters in Temple, which is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, Clifton Medical Clinic in Clifton, which is due to receive 500 doses of Moderna vaccine; the Family Medical Clinic in Spearman, which is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Advent Health Rollins Brook Hospital in Lampasas, which is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine; Lampasas Drug Co. in Lampasas, which is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine; the Milam County Health Dept. in Cameron, which is due to receive 500 doses of Moderna vaccine and Family Practice Clinic Of Mills County in Goldthwaite, which is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

The Hilltop and Hughes state prison units in Gatesville and the Boyd unit in Teague are each scheduled to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

The state is also ordering 674,580 doses intended as the second dose for residents first vaccinated a few weeks ago,

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District reported the deaths of two more residents diagnosed with the virus Monday, a Harker Heights man in his 60s and a Bell County man in his 80s, raising the county’s death toll to 408.

The health district also reported 34 additional cases of the virus, raising the county’s total to 21,188.

Of the total, 261 cases were active Monday and 20,519 residents have recovered.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 21,260 total cases, an increase of 38, and 392 deaths.

COVID-19 testing continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays throughout March at Bell County Fire & Rescue at 84 North Main St. in Nolanville.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Monday showed five active cases and a total of 339 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Monday showed no active cases and a total of 40 since March 2020, 29 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed two cases involving students and nine cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,609 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 781 involving students and 828 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Monday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed five cases across five campuses.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported two additional deaths Monday, raising the county’s death toll to 447.

State data showed 457 deaths, an increase of five since last Friday.

The health district also reported 99 additional cases of the virus, 25 of them new Monday, raising the county’s total to 25,846.

Of the total, 198 cases were active Monday, 25,201 residents have recovered, and 30 were hospitalized, six of them on ventilators.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 79 active cases Monday, 65 involving students, five involving faculty members and nine involving staff members. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,535 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 53 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Monday showed one active case and a cumulative total of 347 cases, 266 involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Monday showed no active cases and 270 cases involving students, 283 involving staff and 17 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed four cases across two campuses.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Monday showed one case involving a student at Lorena High School.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed one case at Mart High School.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed one case at Isbill Junior High Monday.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,717 confirmed and 249 probable cases Monday.

State data showed 6,792 patients have recovered.

An 83rd resident diagnosed with the virus has died, state data showed.

The Copperas Cove Municipal Court lobby is now open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Staff members remain accessible by phone and email. Questions or concerns may be directed to Nicola James, Court Administrator, at njames@copperascovetx.gov or (254) 547-5030.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed one active case involving an employee at Cove High School.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed no active cases.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported five cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit; five cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit where 21 inmates were isolated; one case involving an inmate and 13 cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit where 45 inmates were isolated and two were restricted; one case involving an inmate and four cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit where two inmates were medically restricted and one was isolated; five cases involving inmates and six involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 39 inmates were restricted and five were isolated, and three cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,853 confirmed and 182 probable cases of the virus Monday.

State data showed 1,985 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 29 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported one case involving an inmate and one an employee at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 61 inmates were medically restricted and one was isolated, and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,090 confirmed and 581 probable cases Monday.

At least 2,575 patients have recovered and a 69th has died, state data showed.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,401 confirmed and 2,222 probable cases Monday.

Of the total, 5,438 patients have recovered.

State data showed 134, deaths.

Local data showed 142 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,329 confirmed and 294 probable cases of the virus Monday. Of the total, 1,564 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,056 confirmed and 735 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 1,719 patients have recovered and 48 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported seven cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 703 confirmed and 50 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 718 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Monday had 3,691 confirmed cases and 671 probable cases. At least 4,215 patients have recovered and 104 have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Monday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Monday showed one case involving an employee at Hillsboro Elementary and one involving an employee and one involving a student at Hillsboro Intermediate.

Lampasas County had 1,765 confirmed and 328 probable cases Monday. At least 2,025 patients have recovered, and 32 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,243 confirmed and 336 probable cases Monday. At least 1,505 patients have recovered, and 41 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,371 confirmed and 1,049 probable cases Monday. At least 2,380 patients have recovered and 45 have died, according to state data.

Mills County had 589 confirmed and 59 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 613 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,638 confirmed cases Monday and 408 probable cases. At least 1,979 patients have recovered and 39 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 544 confirmed cases Monday and 254 probable cases. At least 782 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported one case involving an inmate and three cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where two inmates were medically restricted, and one was isolated.

