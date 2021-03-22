Central Texas providers due to receive more than 19,000 vaccine doses this week

(KWTX) – At least 19,300 doses of COVID-19 vaccine are headed to Central Texas providers this week, according to Texas Department of State Health Services figures.

DSHS is allocating 685,470 of the 900,000 doses shipped to Texas providers this week to vaccination hubs including Bell County Public Health District, which is due to receive 7,020 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, which is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin, which is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco, which is due to receive 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District, which is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District, which is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

Another 230,000 initial doses are scheduled to be delivered to pharmacies and federally qualified health centers including Fresenius Killeen Kidney Center, which is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Brookshires Pharmacy No. 69 in Salado, which is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Ascension Medical Group Texas in Temple, which is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Baylor Scott & White, which is due to receive 1, 170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Canyon Creek Behavioral Health in Temple, which is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; DSHS Region 7 headquarters in Temple, which is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, Clifton Medical Clinic in Clifton, which is due to receive 500 doses of Moderna vaccine; the Family Medical Clinic in Spearman, which is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Advent Health Rollins Brook Hospital in Lampasas, which is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine; Lampasas Drug Co. in Lampasas, which is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine; the Milam County Health Dept. in Cameron, which is due to receive 500 doses of Moderna vaccine and Family Practice Clinic Of Mills County in Goldthwaite, which is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

The Hilltop and Hughes state prison units in Gatesville and the Boyd unit in Teague are each scheduled to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

The state is also ordering 674,580 doses intended as the second dose for residents first vaccinated a few weeks ago.

The state is in the third phase of its vaccination plan, under which residents who range in age from 50 to 64 are eligible to receive the vaccine.

