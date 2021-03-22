CLEAR Alert issued for missing Texas man believed to be in danger

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A CLEAR Alert was issued Monday for a missing Houston man who’s believed to be in danger.

John Kim Jackson, 56, was last seen at around noon on Friday in a maroon 2001 GMC pickup with Texas license FTJ6507.

Jackson is 6-foot-1, weighs about 250 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green baseball hat, an orange long sleeve thermal shirt and blue jeans.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840

The Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue or CLEAR Alert program was created in 2019 by the Texas Legislature to close the gap between missing children and missing senior citizens.

