Dr. Anthony Fauci stars in children's book

There’s a cartoon of Dr. Anthony Fauci on the front of a children's book all about him and his...
There’s a cartoon of Dr. Anthony Fauci on the front of a children's book all about him and his journey from Brooklyn to White House chief medical advisor.(Source: Simon and Schuster/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT
(CNN) - There’s a cartoon of Dr. Anthony Fauci on the front of a children’s book all about him and his journey from Brooklyn to White House chief medical advisor.

It’s called “Dr. Fauci: How a Boy from Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor,” written by Kate Messner.

She says the book is for curious kids just like Fauci, who always had questions, whether it was about the tropical fish in his bedroom or something he learned in Sunday school.

The book comes out June 29.

