Advertisement

Early-morning crash leaves one dead, one in local hospital in serious condition

A 21-year-old man is dead, and another driver is in serious condition in a local hospital after...
A 21-year-old man is dead, and another driver is in serious condition in a local hospital after an early-morning crash Monday. (File)(WIBW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – An early-morning crash Monday in the 1500 block of South Ford Hood Street in Killeen left one driver dead and another seriously injured.

Brandon Waterbury, 21, died at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at around 8:15 a.m. Monday, two hours after the accident, which happened just after 6 a.m. in the area of Fort Hood Street and Westover Drive.

Waterbury was southbound on Fort Hood Street in a Nissan Sentra when a northbound Ford F-150 pickup crossed into the southbound lane and collided with the car.

Both vehicles came to rest in a grassy area on the west side of Fort Hood Street.

One of the drivers was trapped in the wreckage.

Waterbury was taken to Darnall in critical condition and later died.

The driver of the pickup, whose name was not released, was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in serious condition.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old Waco...
Missing Waco girl found safe
Police lights
Teen killed, another wounded, during shooting at local hotel party
Larry Lee Harris, 66, of Arizona, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly...
11 National Guardsmen transporting vaccines held at gunpoint in West Texas, suspect arrested
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

Latest News

File Photo: Belton Lake
Brazos River Authority: Toxin present at Belton Lake suspected in recent dog deaths
High school seniors in the class of 2021 have endured a year full of pandemic ups and downs,...
The class of 2021 endured a year like no other
Kwik Kar Lube & Tune in Copperas Cove is providing the oil changes, free of charge, to...
Local shop offers free oil changes to residents vaccinated against COVID-19
Repricing the state's electricity market after last month's storms looks increasingly unlikely.
Repricing the state’s electricity market after the winter storm seems increasingly unlikely
Federal authorities described the Iron Youth as a “self-proclaimed National Socialist and White...
Texas teenager admits paying $1,000 to purchase illegal machine gun