Early-morning crash leaves one dead, one in local hospital in serious condition

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – An early-morning crash Monday in the 1500 block of South Ford Hood Street in Killeen left one driver dead and another seriously injured.

Brandon Waterbury, 21, died at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at around 8:15 a.m. Monday, two hours after the accident, which happened just after 6 a.m. in the area of Fort Hood Street and Westover Drive.

Waterbury was southbound on Fort Hood Street in a Nissan Sentra when a northbound Ford F-150 pickup crossed into the southbound lane and collided with the car.

Both vehicles came to rest in a grassy area on the west side of Fort Hood Street.

One of the drivers was trapped in the wreckage.

Waterbury was taken to Darnall in critical condition and later died.

The driver of the pickup, whose name was not released, was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in serious condition.

