Advertisement

Federal & Local COVID-19 relief available for veterans

Veterans in Central Texas still struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic are receiving...
Veterans in Central Texas still struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic are receiving some major help both from the federal government and from a local group.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Veterans in Central Texas still struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic are receiving some major help both from the federal government and from a local group.

President Biden’s American Rescue plan act includes more than $300 million for a new job training program for veterans. The Veteran Rapid Retraining Assistance Program offers a year’s worth of payments to veterans who enroll in job training programs, all done through the VA with no out of pocket expenses.

“What’s really important about this money in the President’s American Rescue Plan is that it allows us to learn some lessons from what we just went through,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough.

Meanwhile in Bell County, Suzanne Armour with Families in Crisis says the relief couldn’t be coming at a better time. The organization is also offering veterans help with a rental assistance program.

“We’re thrilled for our veterans because this kind of assistance is critical,” she said.

“We’ve actually been providing this service since 2012, but because of COVID-19, we’ve received additional funding to this program and we’re just trying to get the word out. We really want to encourage people to call us to find out if they’re eligible or not.”

For eligibility, veterans and their families must have a low-median income. So far, Armour says they’ve already assisted more than 200 families and they’re eager to find more.

“We’ve seen the results and they have outstanding programs where if we can get the word out, it can be a game changer for a veteran that’s been living on the street or is about to get evicted,” she said.

More information on Families in Crisis can be found on their website.

Information on the American Rescue Plan can be found on the U.S. Congress website.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old Waco...
Missing Waco, Texas, girl found safe
Police lights
Teen killed, another wounded, during shooting at local hotel party
Authorities said the driver of an SUV collided with an 18-wheeler on I-35.
Suspected drunk driver taken into custody after SUV crashes into 18-wheeler on I-35
Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt announced via Twitter video that he is running for Texas...
Prominent civil rights attorney Lee Merritt plans to run for Texas Attorney General
Police say Maricruz Casas was last seen walking early Saturday morning in the area of Texas...
College Station Police looking for missing 18-year-old

Latest News

Part of I-35 closed after accident near Hewitt & Moonlight Dr. Exit
Crash shutsdown part of I-35 South
The Healthy Kids Running Series hosted a series of races in Temple Sunday for children from...
Temple: Children take off in Healthy Kids Running Series
Local school takes aim at NASP State Bullseye Tournament.
Local school archery team heads to state tournament
Vaccinations for pets
Non-profit helps local families vaccinate pets