Federal & Local COVID-19 relief available for veterans

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Veterans in Central Texas still struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic are receiving some major help both from the federal government and from a local group.

President Biden’s American Rescue plan act includes more than $300 million for a new job training program for veterans. The Veteran Rapid Retraining Assistance Program offers a year’s worth of payments to veterans who enroll in job training programs, all done through the VA with no out of pocket expenses.

“What’s really important about this money in the President’s American Rescue Plan is that it allows us to learn some lessons from what we just went through,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough.

Meanwhile in Bell County, Suzanne Armour with Families in Crisis says the relief couldn’t be coming at a better time. The organization is also offering veterans help with a rental assistance program.

“We’re thrilled for our veterans because this kind of assistance is critical,” she said.

“We’ve actually been providing this service since 2012, but because of COVID-19, we’ve received additional funding to this program and we’re just trying to get the word out. We really want to encourage people to call us to find out if they’re eligible or not.”

For eligibility, veterans and their families must have a low-median income. So far, Armour says they’ve already assisted more than 200 families and they’re eager to find more.

“We’ve seen the results and they have outstanding programs where if we can get the word out, it can be a game changer for a veteran that’s been living on the street or is about to get evicted,” she said.

More information on Families in Crisis can be found on their website.

Information on the American Rescue Plan can be found on the U.S. Congress website.

