Local school archery team heads to state tournament

By Eric Franklin
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Two teams of young archers from Recess Creek Elementary School are headed back to the state championship tournament.

The top 24 student archers from the school will compete in the bull’s-eye contest with over 2,000 archers from across the state are scheduled to take aim on March 23-24 at the Bell County Expo Center.

The students are a part of The National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP).

An in-school archery program for students in grades four through 12 Schools across the state of Texas.

The archers will be aiming for that perfect score of 300; the top archers could be eligible to advance to the national tournament later this year.

Like nearly everything else, the archery programs took a hit last spring as the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread across the state.

For Recess Creek Elementary School, that meant the team’s season — which typically runs from late fall through the spring semester — was canceled in mid-March while the schools closed as a precaution against the virus. The 2020 state tournament also was canceled.

The team qualified for state last year, but with the COVID-19 shutdown, the tournament was canceled.

With social distance measures in place, the team qualified for state again this year through a virtual qualifying event.

Fifth-grader Jeralyn Russell said she was sad that she wasn’t able to go last year but Is happy to go again this year.

“It made me feel really excited because I got to have another opportunity to do it.”

For more information about the school’s program’s archery, go to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

web site at https://tpwd.texas.gov/education/archery/national-archery-in-the-schools-program

