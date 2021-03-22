Advertisement

Local shop offers free oil changes to residents vaccinated against COVID-19

Kwik Kar Lube & Tune in Copperas Cove is providing the oil changes, free of charge, to...
Kwik Kar Lube & Tune in Copperas Cove is providing the oil changes, free of charge, to customers who can prove they've received at least one dose of vaccine.(Rissa Shaw)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - A local automotive shop is offering free oil changes for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Kwik Kar Lube & Tune in Copperas Cove is providing the oil changes, free of charge, for customers who provide proof they’ve received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“We want to offer a free oil change to anyone in our community who is willing to take their first COVID vaccine,” said owner Amit Patel.

“We feel it’s important to give back, we have been a part of this community for over a decade and this past year has really been a difficult time for a lot of people, but we think now that the vaccine is rolling out, it gives people hope.”

Patel says they started offering the free service Friday and they plan to keep it active for at least the next few weeks.

He hopes this will encourage people to see that a return to normal life is right around the corner and within reach.

“We also really appreciate the frontline healthcare workers who have cared for so many over this last year,” said Patel.

Oil changes at the shop run anywhere from $40-$100, depending on the oil.

