Storms expected tonight, another round of rain mid-week

We’ll have multiple opportunities for showers and storms over the next week, but the overall potential for severe weather is thankfully staying low in Central Texas. Don’t expect much sunshine today as widespread mostly cloudy to overcast skies are expected to hang around all day long and should only allow morning temperatures in the mid 50s to warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll have the opportunity for a stray few isolated showers during the morning and the afternoon but the best rain and storm chances arrive late this afternoon and tonight. Isolated strong storms should fire up well west of our area this afternoon and will eventually consolidate into line of storms as they arrive in Central Texas. Storm chances go up to near 80% after sunset tonight as the line of storms arrives. Storms should move in near and west of Highway 281 between 6 PM and 9 PM, arrive near the I-35 corridor between 8 PM and 11 PM, and then move east of I-35 between 10 PM and 2 AM. Gusty winds and some hail will be the main threats with storms this evening but a stray tornado could also briefly spin up too. Storms exit the area before sunrise Tuesday. Skies will be sunny throughout the day and highs should rebound into the mid 70s.

The next opportunities for rain arrive mid-week. We’re expecting showers and thunderstorms to move in with another storm system Wednesday into Thursday. There are still some differences in forecast data as to when the heaviest rain may arrive, but we’re expecting at least one soggy day. We’re expecting mostly cloudy skies Wednesday as highs reach the low-to-mid 70s yet again. Rain chances are near 60% with the highest potential for rain coming late in the afternoon and into the evening. We’ll probably have some thunderstorms too, but we’re not expecting much instability so severe weather chances will stay very low. The upper-level low responsible for Wednesday (and Wednesday night’s) rain may not completely exit the area Thursday so more widely scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday too. Rain chances Thursday are near 50% but may not happen if the upper-level disturbance departs early in the day instead of in the afternoon. Highs Thursday, thanks to an arriving front, should only reach the mid-to-upper 60s with rain likely coming to a close before sunset. Sunshine is back in the forecast Friday and into the weekend. Highs in the mid-to-upper 70s Friday and Sunday will be the bookends for low 80s on Saturday. Another few opportunities for rain arrives Tuesday and Wednesday however those shower and storm chances are low near 20%.

