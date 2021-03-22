Severe T’Storm Watch extended for areas east of I-35 until 2a

A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH has been extended in time until 2am tonight - for areas east of I-35 (in yellow). Large hail, damaging winds, lightning, and locally heavy rain are the main concerns.

EXTENDED until 2a for areas east of I-35 and canceled for areas west (KWTX)

This week will give us a mixed bag of weather: some nice, sunny, & warm days but also a few days where we will have rain and storm chances. Two windows this week to watch the weather and the first is tonight followed by Wednesday into Thursday. Tonight we will see storms start west of here and move in through the evening hours with the highest rain chances coming after sunset. A line of storms, parts of which could have strong/severe storms, will quickly move from west to east. We have to watch out tonight for lightning, damaging winds, hail, heavy downpours, and a small chance for a brief tornado (tornado potential is the smallest of all the concerns but something we will be watching closely). This fast-moving line should be out of here by the time we welcome in tomorrow and Tuesday looks to be fantastic! Sunny, warm, and nice with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We don’t settle down and get comfortable with Tuesday’s weather because we have another chance for showers and storms by Wednesday.

We’re expecting showers and thunderstorms to move in as early as Wednesday afternoon with the highest potential for showers and storms Wednesday evening/night and into Thursday morning. Locally heavy rain will be possible with this system, but we can’t rule out a potential for some strong or marginally severe storms right now, even though the chance looks smaller than tonight’s severe threat. Rain totals through the week are expected to be .25″ to 1.5″ and we need that! Highs Thursday, thanks to an arriving front, should only reach the mid-to-upper 60s with rain likely coming to a close before sunset.

Sunshine is back in the forecast just in time for Friday and into the weekend! Highs in the mid-to-upper 70s Friday and Sunday will be the bookends for low 80s on Saturday.

