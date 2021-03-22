Temple: Children take off in Healthy Kids Running Series

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Healthy Kids Running Series hosted a series of races in Temple Sunday for children from toddlers to middle school age.

The goal of the series is to stress the importance of healthy exercise from a young age. Organizers like Renee Kettler say while that task may sound difficult, it’s as easy as simply going outside for a run.

“Bringing out this series to the kids shows all of them that they can get out,” she said.

“They can run and they can be active in a simple environment.”

More information on future races can be found on the organization’s website.

