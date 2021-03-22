Texas girl, 6, shot and killed by relative over spilled water, police say

PASADENA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 6-year-old girl died after being shot multiple times at an apartment complex near Houston, KTRK-TV reported.

Officers received a call around 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, about a shooting at the Veranda Village apartment complex in Pasadena, about 15 miles southeast of Houston.

Pasadena Police said the child and the shooter, who are related, had an argument over spilled water.

The little girl was rushed to Bayshore Hospital where she later died.

KTRK’s Nick Natario reported the child’s family has identified her as Laurionne Walker.

The alleged shooter is in custody.

