Texas teenager admits paying $1,000 to purchase illegal machine gun

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Caleb Nathaniel Oliver, 19, who authorities say is a member of the Iron Youth, faces as much as 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing an illegal machine gun.

Oliver admitted he purchased the fully automatic weapon from an undercover officer for $1,000 on Feb. 5 after meeting several times with undercover officers starting in September 2020 to discuss the purchase, federal prosecutors said.

He’s scheduled for sentencing on June 14.

Federal authorities described the Iron Youth as a “self-proclaimed National Socialist and White Nationalist group,” in a court filing.

