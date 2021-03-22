The class of 2021 endured a year like no other

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - High school seniors in the class of 2021 have endured a year full of pandemic ups and downs, and the way their last year of school has gone could affect their futures.

“I didn’t realize that last year was the last time we’d be all together in a learning environment,” Temp[le High School senior Genevieve Myers said.

While smaller class sizes meant more one-on-one time with teachers, she says they were also missing out on seeing a lot of classmates they grew up with.

“We try to give the best experience and just so impressed with how our kids responded to the situation,” Temple High Principal Dr. Jason Mayo said.

He says prom is scheduled to be outside the school at Santa Fe Plaza, and graduation is set for the Bell County Expo Center.

Some changes the school has made in the pandemic he says, won’t go away once the virus is gone, like one-way hallways and a faster graduation process.

“We’re all trying really hard to make stuff happen, and new stuff happens every day that wouldn’t have happened because of COVID,” Senior Class President, Luke Allen said.

But as he and his fellow classmates look to the future, they’ve found opportunities in the pandemic to apply to more schools.

Most colleges and universities made standardized test submission optional this year, something Common App’s Jenny Rickard says may impact the admission process forever.

“So many of them have changed their evaluation process and I think as a result, they’re going to learn a tremendous amount about other predictors of success,” Rickard said.

Common App also says college applications went up 11% in the last year.

Myers says she was able to take both her ACT and SAT but applied to far more schools than she would have if test scores were required.

“You aren’t automatically limited by your score because you’re looked at as a person rather than a test score,” Myers said.

“I think that my grades and stuff on my resume helped me, when my SAT score if I had to put it in, may have disqualified me,” Allen said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.