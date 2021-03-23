Advertisement

Area school district reports ‘possible threat’

The Whitney ISD advised parents of a “possible threat” Tuesday.
The Whitney ISD advised parents of a "possible threat" Tuesday.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) – The Whitney ISD advised parents of a possible threat Tuesday morning.

“This morning, WISD was notified of a possible threat to Whitney Schools. Local law enforcement is handling the situation. We will update you as soon as we receive more information,” Superintendent John McCullough said in the message.

No further details were provided.

