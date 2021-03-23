Brazos River Authority: Toxin present at Belton Lake suspected in recent dog deaths

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Brazos River Authority, at the request of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, conducted testing for cyanotoxin, or blue-green algae blooms, on Belton Lake and learned bacteria containing the toxin is not only present at the lake, but also suspected in the recent deaths of dogs that had visited the lake.

“Samples of solid material, algae and decaying algae, contained significantly higher levels of cyanotoxin was detected in the water,” the authority said.

Officials said that if consumed by pets, toxic blue-green algae can lead to severe illness or death. News 10 recently reported on the death of several dogs that had been in or around the lake.

“It is suspected that the bacteria is responsible for the deaths of several dogs at Belton Lake this month,” the authority said.

The BRA has reported lab findings to the Bell County Public Health District and Texas Department of State Health Services and is awaiting further guidance from epidemiologists.

Cyanotoxin is rare, officials said, however, the river authority warns algae may be present at any time and that people and their pets should avoid playing in or eating algae, and stay away from stagnant water or water that has decaying matter in it.

The river authority received the lab results over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.