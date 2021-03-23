COVID-19: Pace of deaths and new cases in Central Texas continues to decline

(KWTX) – Just 91 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in Central Texas, increasing the regional total to 75,159.

The regional death toll rose by just three.

COVID-19 has now claimed as many as 1,602 lives in Central Texas, but according Texas Department of State Health Services data Tuesday, the regional death toll was 1,579 including 392 Bell County residents, 16 fewer than the local count of 408; 33 Bosque County residents; 83 Coryell County residents; 29 Falls County residents; 48 Freestone County residents; 26 Hamilton County residents; 104 Hill County residents; 32 Lampasas County residents; 41 Leon County residents; 70 Limestone County residents; 458 McLennan County residents, 10 more than the local count of 447; 45 Milam County residents; 21 Mills County residents; 135 Navarro County residents, seven fewer than the local count of 142; 39 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll rose by just 80 Tuesday to 46,558.

DSHS reported 3,431 additional confirmed cases of the virus Tuesday, 3,205 of them new, raising the statewide total to 2,371,653.

Of the total, 103,676 cases were active Tuesday, 2,598,355 residents have recovered, and 3,498, an increase of 51 over Monday’s total.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 29 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Tuesday, accounting for about 3% all hospitalizations and filling about 2.5% of available beds.

At least 28 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 6.5% of all hospitalizations and filling about 5% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate Tuesday was 5.86% up slightly from 5.76% on Monday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission updated its long-term care facility visitation rules Tuesday, expanding visitation statewide. Fully vaccinated residents of nursing facilities are now allowed to visit in-person with family members and friends provided proper safeguards are in place including the use of face masks.

The new rules not only allow close personal contact for fully vaccinated residents, but also outdoor visitation at all facilities, even those with COVID-19 outbreaks.

As many as two essential caregivers may visit any resident, including those at or near the end of life, regardless of COVID-19 status, and all visitation is without time limits.

Nursing facilities no longer need to monitor visits or escort visitors or limit indoor visitation to areas with barriers or booths.

VACCINATIONS

All adults in Texas will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines effective on March 29, the Department of State Health Services announced Tuesday.

DSHS says it expects vaccine supplies to increase next week, and the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel recommended opening eligibility “to protect as many Texans as possible.”

“We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and the chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.

“As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death – such as older adults.”

The agency directed providers to give priority to residents who are 80 or older when scheduling appointments and to accommodate anyone in that age group regardless of whether they have an appointment by moving them to the front of the line.

DSHS plans to launch a website next week to allow residents to register for shots through some public health providers.

As of Tuesday, 154,367 or 20.7% of the residents 16 or older in the 16 counties KWTX is tracking had received a first dose while 83,759 or 11.2% were fully vaccinated.

Statewide 6,407,978 or 26.1% of residents 16 and older had received a first dose and 3,215,549 or 13.1% of residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

Data Tuesday from the state vaccination dashboard showed in Bell County 47,221 residents, or 17.3% of those 16 and older had received the first dose, and 26,488 or 9.7% of those 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, 48,038 residents, or 23.9% of those 16 and older had received one dose and 26,820 or 13.4% of those 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

In Bosque County, 29.5% of those 16 and older have received one dose and 17.4% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County 13.3% have received one and 7.8% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County, 20.9% have received one and 12.6% are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, 17.3% have received one dose and 7.1% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 34.3% have received one dose and 18.3% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, 25.4% have received one dose and 12.6% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 17.6% have received one dose and 9.2% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 18.5% have received one dose and 7.3% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 18.8% have received one dose and 8% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County 25.5% have received one dose and 11.7% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 31.6% have received one dose and 15.9% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County 30.6% have received one dose and 16.8% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 23.6% have received one and 11.4% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, 15.3 % have received one dose and 4.9% are fully vaccinated.

About 900,000 first doses of vaccine are due to be shipped to providers in the state next week and the Department of State Health Services is allocating 685,470 of the doses to hub providers including the Bell County Public Health District, which is due to receive 7,020 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, which is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin, which is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco, which is due to receive 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District, which is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District, which is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

Another 230,000 initial doses are scheduled to be delivered to pharmacies and federally qualified health centers including Fresenius Killeen Kidney Center, which is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Brookshires Pharmacy No. 69 in Salado, which is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Ascension Medical Group Texas in Temple, which is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Baylor Scott & White, which is due to receive 1, 170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Canyon Creek Behavioral Health in Temple, which is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; DSHS Region 7 headquarters in Temple, which is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, Clifton Medical Clinic in Clifton, which is due to receive 500 doses of Moderna vaccine; the Family Medical Clinic in Spearman, which is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Advent Health Rollins Brook Hospital in Lampasas, which is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine; Lampasas Drug Co. in Lampasas, which is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine; the Milam County Health Dept. in Cameron, which is due to receive 500 doses of Moderna vaccine and Family Practice Clinic Of Mills County in Goldthwaite, which is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

The Hilltop and Hughes state prison units in Gatesville and the Boyd unit in Teague are each scheduled to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

The state is also ordering 674,580 doses intended as the second dose for residents first vaccinated a few weeks ago,

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District reported 41 additional cases of the virus Tuesday, raising the county’s total to 21,229.

Of the total, 274 cases were active Tuesday, 20,547 residents have recovered, and 408 have died, according to local data.

State data showed 21,294 total cases and 392 deaths.

COVID-19 testing continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays throughout March at Bell County Fire & Rescue at 84 North Main St. in Nolanville.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Tuesday showed five active cases and a total of 339 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Tuesday showed no active cases and a total of 40 since March 2020, 29 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed three cases involving students and six cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,610 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 782 involving students and 828 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed one active case Tuesday at Thornton Elementary.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed five active cases, four of them at Belton High School.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 39 additional cases of the virus Tuesday, raising the county’s total to 225,885.

Of the total, 215 cases were active Tuesday, 25,223 residents have recovered, and 26 were hospitalized, six on ventilators.

The health district didn’t report any additional deaths Tuesday, leaving the death toll unchanged at 447 according to local data.

State data showed 458 deaths, an increase of one.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 69 active cases Tuesday, 55 involving students, five involving faculty members and nine involving staff members. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,536 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 39 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Tuesday showed one active case and a cumulative total of 347 cases, 266 involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Tuesday showed no active cases and 270 cases involving students, 283 involving staff and 17 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed three cases across two campuses.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Tuesday showed one case involving a student at Lorena High School.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed one case at Mart High School and seven at Mart Elementary.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed one case at Isbill Junior High Tuesday.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,707 confirmed and 252 probable cases Tuesday.

State data showed 6,809 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 83 lives in the county, state data showed.

The Copperas Cove Municipal Court lobby is now open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Staff members remain accessible by phone and email. Questions or concerns may be directed to Nicola James, Court Administrator, at njames@copperascovetx.gov or (254) 547-5030.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed one active case involving an employee at Cove High School.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed no active cases.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported five cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit; five cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit where 21 inmates were isolated; one case involving an inmate and 14 cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit where one inmate was isolated; four cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit where two inmates were medically restricted; two cases involving inmates and three involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 39 inmates were restricted and two were isolated, and three cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,854 confirmed and 182 probable cases Tuesday.

State data showed 1,986 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 29 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported one case involving an employee at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,086 confirmed and 581 probable cases Tuesday.

At least 2,578 patients have recovered and a 70th has died, state data showed.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,401 confirmed and 2,222 probable cases Tuesday.

Of the total, 5,438 patients have recovered.

State data showed 135 deaths, an increase of one.

Local data showed 142 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,331confirmed and 296 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. Of the total, 1,569 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,056 confirmed and 735 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 1,722 patients have recovered and 48 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported six cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 703 confirmed and 50 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 720 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Tuesday had 3,695 confirmed cases and 671 probable cases. At least 4,218 patients have recovered and 104 have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Tuesday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Tuesday showed one case involving an employee at Hillsboro Elementary and one involving an employee and one involving a student at Hillsboro Intermediate.

Lampasas County had 1,763 confirmed and 328 probable cases Tuesday. At least 2,027 patients have recovered, and 32 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,241 confirmed and 337 probable cases Tuesday. At least 1,509 patients have recovered, and 41 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,375 confirmed and 1,049 probable cases Tuesday. At least 2,409 patients have recovered and 45 have died, according to state data. Milam County is among 25 counties chosen for the fourth week of the state’s Save Our Seniors Initiative through which state agencies will work with local officials to set up either central drive-thru vaccination sites or to administer vaccines directly to homebound seniors.

Mills County had 588 confirmed and 59 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 615 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,637 confirmed cases Tuesday and 409 probable cases. At least 1,981 patients have recovered and 39 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 543 confirmed cases Tuesday and 254 probable cases. At least 781 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported three cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.