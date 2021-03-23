Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccination will be open to all adults in Texas starting on March 29

Residents 80 and older must be moved to the front of the line
By Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - All adults in Texas will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines effective on March 29, the Department of State Health Services announced Tuesday.

DSHS says it expects vaccine supplies to increase next week, and the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel recommended opening eligibility “to protect as many Texans as possible.”

“We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and the chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.

“As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death – such as older adults.”

The agency directed providers to give priority to residents who are 80 or older when scheduling appointments and to accommodate anyone in that age group regardless of whether they have an appointment by moving them to the front of the line.

DSHS plans to launch a website next week to allow residents to register for shots through some public health providers.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

