Killeen: Man, 2 children escape injury in SUV rollover on I-14

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A man and two children escaped serious injury Tuesday when the SUV in which they were riding overturned on Interstate 14 in Killeen.

The accident was reported at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on the eastbound highway across from the Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery at 2900 East Central Texas Expressway.

Police determined the SUV was westbound on I-14 when it veered off the road, flipped over the median and came to rest upside down on the eastbound side of the highway.

Paramedics checked the three occupants at the scene, but none required hospital treatment.

