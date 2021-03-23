Longtime Waco city spokesman set to retire after more than two decades

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Celebrations continue for a longtime city employee - described as a Waco legend - who is getting ready to retire after 22 years on the job.

Larry Holze has been the City of Waco’s communication’s director since 1998 and says the time is right for retirement.

“Being able to use all the gifts God gave me to communicate things about the city that I have lived in all 76 years of my life has been a blessing.”

“I think I just realized that when you’re 76-years-old, when do you retire?” Holze said.

Holze’s leaving a legacy like few before him, leading a communications department during two decades in which communications changed immensely from television as the dominant means of disseminating information to the age of social media.

Holze led the charge in creating the city’s first websites.

Although he’s hammered out countless press releases, he’s not just a writer.

Holze often appears on camera answering media questions and he’s hosted hundreds of shows on WCCC-TV, and now podcasts, all to help educate and entertain Waco residents.

Holze says he has many memories of his time with the city but says he’ll never forget hitting the ground running in 1998.

“One of the first things we did was working with Waco Mayor Linda Ethridge to save the VA hospital and I was telecasting that,” Holze said.

“They were talking about shutting it down and they had the CARES hearing and we telecast that live on the TV station. That television station has always been my love and my baby.”

And the accolades prove it.

Holze transformed the city’s cable channel to a 24/7 operation filled with local programming.

The quality of the programming led Grande Communications to offer the city an HD channel in 2008, making Waco the first HD City channel in the nation.

The station was later recognized in 2009 with a Beacan Award as one of the top three channels in the US.

Holze appears often on WCCC-TV on which the radio program he hosts, “City Talk,” is replayed.

“City Talk” is now in its 17th year with more than 860 weekly programs on seven local stations.

Mark Randolph, WCCC-TV’s station manager was Holze’s first hire.

“As a department director, Larry would provide the palate and canvas and get out of the way so us as the artists could put together the great programs,” Randolph said.

“He also would lead by example as far as life. He was quick to remind me and all the employees that worked for him that first in life is God, second is family and third is work.’

“He hired me 22 years ago and quickly became a friend. He cared for me and all his employees. 22 years goes by very fast, but I wouldn’t trade it.”

Those defining traits are also being celebrated by Holze’s family, including his three grown children, Michelle, Chris and daughter, Tiffany Cherry, a kindergarten teacher at South Bosque Elementary in the Midway ISD.

Cherry hosted a surprise party recently for her dad hanging a banner up that said “The Legend Has Retired.”

She says he her dad has more energy than her “whole class of kindergartners put together.”

“My dad is an easy person to celebrate,” Cherry said.

“He has put his whole heart and soul into his work, which he probably wouldn’t even call it work. It was just an opportunity to go and serve the people of Waco.”

The last year of service hasn’t been an easy one.

When COVID-19 hit, Holze was tasked with making sure residents got the most up-to-date information about case counts and resources.

He held 48 weekly press conferences in which he participated or moderated and issued 260 consecutive daily press releases.

And then the winter freeze hit, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and leaving many in the cold and dark.

Holze was only one of only two people in his department of eight able to come in and work through the crisis.

Holze says while the past year has been challenging, it did not contribute to the timing of his retirement.

Instead, he cites the ever-changing technology believing “it’s just time” to pass it on to someone else.

But above that, this “Grampy’ of six, has some games to catch.

When we contacted Holze about this story, he answered our questions with the sounds of cheers in the background as he watched his only grandson, Landon, pitch for Lorena High School.

“I’m doing what I hope to be doing right now,” Holze said through the sounds of the ballfield.

“I’m watching my freshman grandson and he’s pitching almost a no-hitter ball game.”

“I am so blessed to have such a wonderful loving family, both in my department at the city and my personal family,” Holze said.

“I want to be free to be a part of their lives and successes.”

Holze’s last official day on the job is April 30.

