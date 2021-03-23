Advertisement

Man, woman charged after plastic bag placed over head of 4-year-old Central Texas child

Caleob Levalley is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Caleob Levalley is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(Jail photo)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Marquis Anne Trevino, 40, and Caleob Levalley, 30, both of Belton, were in the Bell County Jail Tuesday charged in connection with an incident in which a plastic bag was placed over the head of a 4-year-old child.

“The child is OK and did not need additional medical treatment,” Belton spokesman Paul Romer said Tuesday in a press release.

Trevino is charged with failure to report abuse of a child and was held Tuesday in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Levalley is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is held in lieu of $200,000 bond.

Police arrested them at around 11:45 a.m. Monday.

The charges stem from a family disturbance reported at around 9 a.m. on Jan. 30 in the 800 block of North Beal Street during which Levalley was beaten with brass knuckles and a vacuum, Romer said.

The disturbance led to the arrests of three Belton men, but the investigation revealed the attack stemmed from the assault on the child, Romer said.

