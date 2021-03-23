Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near local Buc-ee’s store
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday evening in a crash on Loop 363 near the Temple Buc-ee’s store.
The rider was eastbound on the loop at around 5 p.m. Tuesday when the driver of a truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle, turning west.
The motorcycle hit the side of the truck.
The unidentified motorcyclist was taken to Scott & White Medical Center with what police described as severe injuries.
He was not wearing a helmet, police said.
