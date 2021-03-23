Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near local Buc-ee’s store

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday evening in a crash on Loop 363 near the Temple Buc-ee’s store.

The rider was eastbound on the loop at around 5 p.m. Tuesday when the driver of a truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle, turning west.

The motorcycle hit the side of the truck.

The unidentified motorcyclist was taken to Scott & White Medical Center with what police described as severe injuries.

He was not wearing a helmet, police said.

