Police release surveillance photos in deadly 2017 shooting near local restaurant

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) – Harker Heights police released surveillance photos Tuesday in hopes of generating new leads in a shooting in 2017 near a local restaurant that left a man dead.

Alonzo Thomas Patton, 48, was found lying in a private driveway on Aug. 28, 2017 in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway near Popeyes Chicken restaurant.

He died of a gunshot wound.

“The Harker Heights Police Department is asking the community for assistance from anyone who may have seen something in the area on the evening of the shooting, or with any information regarding this case,” police Chief Phillip Gadd said in a press release Tuesday.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Harker Heights Criminal Investigations Division at (254) 953-5440 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

