‘Significant late season storm’ forecast for New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Much of New Mexico was blanketed by winter weather warnings and advisories as forecasters warned that snow in mountains and rain in valleys could make driving conditions hazardous in some areas Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said the storm was expected to produce strong canyon winds with blowing snow in the Albuquerque area and potentially damaging winds in the Rio Grande Valley.

Forecasts called for moderate to heavy snowfall in much of northern and central New Mexico through Wednesday.

Forecasters said travel impacts were likely in mountain passes and along Interstate 25 between Santa Fe and Raton and Interstate 40 between Santa Rosa and Clines Corners.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.