Stocks close broadly lower on Wall Street as banks stumble

Stocks closed broadly lower on Tuesday(Source: John Nacion/Star Max via AP/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(AP) - Stocks closed broadly lower on Tuesday and gave back nearly all of their gains from a day earlier as technology, industrial and bank stocks fell.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8%.

Technology stocks were the biggest drag on the market and pushed the Nasdaq down 1.1%, while

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.9%.

Stocks of smaller companies, which have far outpaced the rest of the market this year, shed 3.6%.

Bond yields fell, weighing on bank stocks that rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Oil prices, which have been rising lately, slumped and dragged down energy stocks.

