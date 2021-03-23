Teenager charged in death of local woman struck by stray bullet while inside apartment

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A teenager was in custody Tuesday charged with murder in the death of a woman who was struck by a stray bullet from a shooting near the apartment in which she was staying on March 13 on Ross Avenue in Waco.

Jeremiah Raeshun Hicks, 19, was arrested on March 18 on Waco and Harris County warrants charging aggravated assault.

“After identifying him as the suspect, detectives were able to obtain another arrest warrant for Hicks, charging him with murder,” Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said Tuesday.

Hicks was served with the warrant Tuesday at the McLennan County Jail where he remains in custody.

Amber Fullbright, 33, of Waco, was found dead by her roommate, who called police at around 1:30 p.m. on March 13.

Investigators think she was struck by the stray bullet during an early-morning shooting reported at around 2 a.m. March 13 in the 1100 block of Ross that sent a man to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

He was in stable condition, police said at the time.

